Guns Of North: Salman Khan Walks Out, Mahesh Manjrekar Steps In As The Director?

Aayush Sharma’s next project Guns Of North alongside Salman Khan had made quite a massive buzz with its announcement. While fans wait for the updates about the project, the news today might just break their heart. As per the grapevine, Salman Khan is no longer a part of the cast and has walked out from the project. The movie has also seen a shuffle in the directors and below are all the deets about the same.

Guns Of North is a remake of the hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The team had reworked on the story to Salman’s character a parallel lead. The star was supposed to play a Sikh cop. In the original, this part was an extended cameo. As per the report, Salman did not like the reworked script and thought it killed the essence of the original.

It was due to this, Salman Khan decided to stick to the original and not to act in the film. As per Mumbai Mirror, a source said, “During the final narration last month, both Salman and his team acknowledged that reworking the script had taken away the essence of the Marathi film, which was a rustic gangster drama set in the heartland. And it was decided that he would drop out as an actor from the film and they would stick to the original script.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Guns Of North was earlier supposed to be directed by LoveYatri fame Abhiraj Minawala. But as per the same report, now the makers of the film have roped in Mahesh Manjrekar to direct the gangster drama.

“He has helmed Vaastav and City of Gold in the past, and this film is in a similar space, making him the ideal choice. Mahesh will have multiple acting workshops with Aayush in October. The script is almost locked, the idea is to take it on floors by November,” added the source.

The film will be shot in various locations in the North of India. Now with Salman Khan not being involved in the cast, the question is who will replace him for the role. What is your take on the actor walking out? Let us know in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Vinta Nanda Who Accused Alok Nath For #MeToo Says, “We Are Ruining The Credibility Of The Movement”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube