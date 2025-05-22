Aayush Sharma is gearing up for his next big screen adventure following his fierce role in the action thriller Ruslaan. This time, he has joined hands with Sohail Khan for a comedy caper titled My Punjabi Nikaah. The actor has been roped in to play a parallel lead opposite Sanjay Dutt. Sohail Khan, who is backing the film as director, made the announcement through his social media handle.

Dropping a few pictures, he revealed the film title My Punjabi Nikaah and its cast, including Aayush, Sanjay Dutt, and Annu Kapoor. In addition to the male leads, he also mentioned that the film will introduce a “beautiful mysterious girl”; however, he kept her name under wraps. Besides the film’s title and cast, the excitement is high to know who the leading lady is!

A part of Sohail Khan’s post caption read, “My Journey of my next film titled “MY PUNJABI NIKAAH”, starring SANJAY DUTT, ANNU KAPOOR, AAYUSH SHARMA and introducing a beautiful mysterious girl has commenced with meeting The Hon’ble Governor Of Punjab Sh. Gulab Chand Kataria Ji who was very kind and gracious while giving his blessings for the film.”

Aayush Sharma has proven his mettle across genres, adapting different characters in films like Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth. In My Punjabi Nikaah, the actor will be seen as a boy-next-door look, a character different from the co-star Sanjay Dutt, who will reportedly have a larger-than-life appearance. Featuring a stellar cast, Sohail Khan’s directorial is touted to be a situational comedy caper and will have undertones of the gangster genre. The team, currently busy with pre-production, is contemplating taking the film on floors in the second half of 2025. It is said that the film is set in Punjab and made according to today’s sensibilities.

The film’s title suggests that the comedy flick will include elements of two strong religions, only to offer something heartwarming and lighthearted with Aayush as the lead. Besides this comedy caper with Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma also has an untitled project coming up. Recently, the actor revealed his look from his next venture, raising excitement surrounding his prospects.

