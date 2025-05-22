Deepika Padukone is no longer a part of Spirit, the upcoming big-budget action film starring Prabhas. The film, directed by Animal fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, had created huge buzz for pairing Prabhas with Deepika. But it seems all is not well between the actress and the director. Reports suggest a major fallout happened over work commitments and contract terms.

Issues Over Working Hours And Payment Terms

Sources close to the project revealed that Deepika Padukone had agreed to do the film but had strict conditions. She reportedly wanted to work only six hours a day and asked for extra payment if the shoot went beyond 100 days. Her team even demanded changes in the contract to reflect these conditions. This didn’t sit well with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who felt it was difficult to run a large-scale film under such restrictions. The director tried to resolve things with the help of the producer, but Deepika’s team stayed firm. Eventually, Sandeep let her go and look for another actress who fits the role better.

New Heroine To Be Finalised Soon

The makers are now in talks to recast the lead heroine. Economic Times reports suggest that Deepika was being paid around ₹20 crore for Spirit. With her out, Sandeep is said to be looking at other actresses who may come on board at a more reasonable price.

Earlier reports had linked Deepika’s exit to her pregnancy, but sources now say it was due to creative and scheduling issues. Even with this setback, the film is progressing according to plan. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed hit intense films like Kabir Singh and Animal, Spirit promises to be a huge worldwide release.

Deepika, meanwhile, is still busy with major films like Kalki 2 and is also rumored to be part of Love & War. So far, neither Deepika nor Sandeep has spoken officially, but the buzz around this casting change is only growing.

