National Award-winning actor Dhanush is set to play the role of Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s 11th President and one of the most treasured national icons, in an upcoming biopic on the Missile Man of India. The grand project is helmed by National Award-winning director Om Raut, who is recognized for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The biopic is officially in production and was announced during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It is being produced by Abhishek Agarwal, under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the force behind The Kashmir Files, and Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series. The screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, whose writing credits include acclaimed biopics Neerja, Maidaan, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

About Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Known as the ‘Missile Man of India,’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist who was recognized for his contributions to developing ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He also served as the President of India between 2002 and 2007. From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr. Kalam’s life was a blend of rocket science and irrepressible spirit.

He was often referred to as the “People’s President” and engaged in public service, teaching, and writing after his presidency. Dr. Kalam rose from humble beginnings to become a national treasure and a key figure in modern Indian history. His legacy, encapsulated in his bestselling memoir Wings of Fire, continues to ignite minds across generations. He received several accolades throughout his life, including the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor.

What To Expect From Dhanush’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic?

Dhanush stepping into the shoes of Dr Kalam is one of the most powerful casting moments in recent cinema. The role promises to be one of his career’s most transformative and defining performances. When Om Raut and Dhanush met to discuss the project, they realized they would be making the biggest film of their lives together.

The biopic will stay true to Dr. Kalam’s values and explore the man behind the missile programs and the presidency, the poet, the teacher, and the dreamer whose every word carried science and spirituality in equal measure. It will be more than a political biography and offer an insight into leadership and nation-building.

Known for his remarkable range and emotional depth, Dhanush has officially taken the monumental responsibility of portraying one of India’s most beloved visionaries, in what is poised to be a landmark moment both for him as an actor and for Indian storytelling.

Quiet anticipation surrounding the project has already begun to ripple across Indian cinema and international circles. This is more than just a story about the past. It is a reminder of the future India can build when science meets service and knowledge meets kindness, the values Dr Kalam lived by.

From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins…

India’s Missile Man is coming to the silver screen.

Dream big. Rise higher. 🌠#KALAM – 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮@dhanushkraja @omraut #BhushanKumar @AbhishekOfficl @AAArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/2497f31zI2 — Om Raut (@omraut) May 21, 2025

What Did The Makers Of Dhanush’s Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic Say About The Project?

Speaking about Dr. Kalam, director Om Raut said, “In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation.” He then shared that bringing his story to the screen “is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility.”

“It’s a story that’s inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of Global south. It’s the most important experience of my life. His life is lesson that is bound to connect with people no matter who they are and where they come from,” Raut mentioned.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal added, “We are excited to bring the epic life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam to the big screen. This is an emotional moment for us. I am honoured to collaborate with Om Raut ji, Dhanush ji, and Bhushan ji of T-Series, stalwarts of Indian cinema. We are privileged to tell this story, and each of us is giving our best to bring to life the journey of our true Bharat Ratna Kalam ji. This is one of Indian cinema’s most prestigious projects and will be a grand spectacle on a global scale.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar mentioned, “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s life is a story that continues to inspire millions across generations. At T-Series, we feel honored to be part of a film that celebrates the journey of such an extraordinary Indian. This marks our third collaboration with Om Raut, and the association grows even stronger. Teaming up with Dhanush and Abhishek Agarwal on this project makes it all the more special. This is more than just a film it’s a tribute to a man who showed us how dreams, dedication, and humility can shape a nation’s future.”

The creative team remains tight-lipped about further details, but expectations are sky-high with Raut’s scale-driven storytelling, Agarwal’s bold production choices, and Dhanush’s transformational talent. As the world watches, the upcoming film is ready to take Indian biopics to newer heights for a global audience.

