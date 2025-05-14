Indian actor Rahul Bhat, who is making waves with the global success of Netflix’s Black Warrant, is set to appear at the Cannes Film Festival for the third time. He will attend the event for his Hollywood debut, Lost & Found in Kumbh, which will be showcased at the Cannes Film Market.

Bhat previously appeared at Cannes for Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly (Directors’ Fortnight, 2013) and Kennedy (Midnight Screening, 2023). With Lost & Found in Kumbh, he steps into a new genre and language, taking on a dramedy in English, a major shift from the intense roles he is usually known for.

Lost & Found in Kumbh is a heartfelt comedy-drama directed by debutant Mayur Puri and produced by Los Angeles-based Mulberry Films. The story follows a London-based philosophy professor who visits India’s Kumbh Mela with his British wife and son, only to find his Indian ex-wife and their son at his family home—and his father missing. As the family searches for him, the two half-brothers get lost in the massive crowd of the sacred festival.

The film was shot on location during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, an event that occurs once every 144 years and attracts over 500 million pilgrims. Sharing his thoughts on the project and his experience, Rahul Bhat said, “For a change, somebody offered me a dramedy. I’ve always been cast in dark, serious, violent roles. So I thought, let me try something different, something in English.”

“We shot at the end of the Kumbh, but it was still intense—so hot, and so many people. It was tough, but also fascinating. This one’s not meant to be taken too seriously. It’s a cute, engaging film. You could call it a dramedy—or even a children’s film in some ways,” he added.

“As actors, we sometimes forget we’re shooting at a real place. You’re so immersed in the role, it starts to feel like just another set. But it wasn’t. It was the Kumbh. It was real. I’m finally tasting success after decades. My films have always been critically acclaimed, but this is the first time I’m hearing that word—‘hit’—and it feels great,” Bhat concluded.

Unlike his previous Cannes entries, Lost & Found in Kumbh offers a lighter, more accessible story and tone. His character, Maddy, a pragmatic philosophy professor, approaches the deeply spiritual and chaotic setting of the Kumbh with analytical detachment, which fuels the film’s emotional and cultural contrasts. Rahul Bhat’s Cannes return comes after the breakout success of Black Warrant.

The actor played a hardened jailer with a vulnerable side in the Netflix prison drama. The show became one of the platform’s most-watched global titles this year. For his next project, Bhat will portray politician Sanjay Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra’s Summer of 77, which is set to stream on SonyLIV.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: JC: Shanaya Kapoor Wraps Shoot For Shujaat Saudagar’s Next! Director Bids Goodbye With Hint At Her Character Name

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News