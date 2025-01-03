The trailer for the Netflix series Black Warrant has been released. It stars Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahan Kapoor, in the titular role. Based on real-life incidents, Zahan plays a rookie jailer at the Tihar jail. Here is our review for the same.

Black Warrant Trailer Review

The Black Warrant trailer navigates Zahan Kapoor as Sunil Gupta, who lands a job as a jailer inside the Tihar jail. However, with his calm and composed temperament and personal values, he finds himself a grave misfit on the job. His senior Rajesh Tomar (Rahul Bhat) doubts whether Sunil will survive the dark and notorious cells of Tihar jail. Gupta finds himself in the middle of crime, corruption, and incidents which constantly hammer him with the thought of whether he has made the right decision by taking this job.

Zahan Kapoor brings out an intense yet vulnerable performance as Sunil Gupta. You can see a fine balance of his character being proud of his new role but also fearing losing his morals to the same. Kapoor comes out as a good guiding anchor in the Black Warrant trailer. On the other hand, Rahul Bhat brings out a stern ferocity in his performance. He is ruthless, no-nonsense, and has a commanding presence. The production design and the cinematography perfectly capture the macabre aura of the Tihar jail. The background music, action sequences, and the dialogues add a more organic touch to the same.

Apart from Zahan Kapoor and Rahul Bhat, Black Warrant also stars Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta in the lead roles. The Netflix series is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta. Gupta was a former superintendent in Tihar Jail, and Zahan’s character is based on him. It will be streaming on the OTT platform Netflix on January 10, 2025.

Take A Look At The Black Warrant Trailer

