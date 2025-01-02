With the ongoing family week, Bigg Boss 18 makers have dropped in lots of masala for the viewers. Chahat Pandey’s mother was recently seen bashing Avinash Mishra. In a new promo, she is now mocking Eisha Singh for her romance rumors with Shalin Bhanot. And, of course, that did not go very well with her mother, who clapped back with some harsh words. Scroll below for all the details!

It all began when Salman Khan, during the Weekend ka Vaar episode, hinted about Eisha’s closeness with Shalin. He also revealed that the Bekaboo actress made her last call to the Bigg Boss 16 contestant before she entered the house. Soon after, several videos of the duo went viral on Instagram, fuelling romance rumors.

In one of the videos, Eisha Singh was seen performing pooja for a new car bought by Shalin Bhanot. He was present for his special moment alongside all his family members. Chahat Pandey’s mother brought up the video as she said, “Shalin ji ke sath wo gaadi ki pooja kar rahi hai, hazaaro reels wo Eisha ki viral ho gayi hai. Log bata rahe hai ki aarti bahu raani kar rahi hai car ki.”

Chahat Pandey could be seen laughing as her mother makes the big revelation inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Eisha Singh’s mother did not take it well and clapped back, “Dimag ke paidal log hote hai na jo, apne ko badhane ke chakkar me dusro ko ganda show karte hai. Jab aapke paas beti ho na toh kisi aur ki beti pe kabhi mat boliye. Kab apne pe jo chiz palat jaye, aap waqt nahi jaante na.”

Chahat and her mother were left speechless. But this was only a short clip of the argument.

Take a look at the viral promo below:

Mummy Fight Alert: Eisha’s mother and Chahat’s mother had arguments 🙀pic.twitter.com/9yzmtUG7oB — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 2, 2025

Netizens shared their opinions and picked their side in the comments section

A user wrote, “#chahat ki mummy galat hai par #eisha ne kisi ko chhora ni”

Another commented, “Chahat’s mother seems quite downgrading lady who tries to put everyone down and tries to disrespect everyone… Such a cheap lady”

“#ChahatPandey ki ma dusro ko badnaam karne aayi hain,” another wrote.

A comment read, “Eisha mother and Chahat mother is playing better then their kids.”

“#EishaSingh’s mother is on fire……#ChahatPandey’s mother deserves it….she don’t know how to give basic respect,” another commented.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 18 episode also witnessed Vivian Dsena meet his wife, Nouran Aly. Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal‘s mother also arrived in the house, among other family members.

