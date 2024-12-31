Rupali Ganguly tied the knot with her husband, Ashwin Verma, on February 6, 2013, in an intimate ceremony. Ever since then, they have been serving some major couple goals for the world to see. However, did you know that the inception of their love story was also super cute? Ashwin fell in love with his wife when she was dressed as a 60-year-old woman. Yes, you hear that right! The actress had, in a throwback interview, remembered the incident fondly.

In a throwback interview with Mashable, Rupali Ganguly revealed that she was selected for an ad film that Ashwin Verma was working on. The actress had interestingly left acting and had joined a catering college. However, as destiny would have it, she went for the shoot, and Ashwin spotted her in the costume of a 60-year-old woman. The Anupamaa actress said, “I had left work at that time. I had joined a catering college. I was so disillusioned with the film industry and then I joined catering college when I was very young. And then I was dressed up as a 60-year-old, as a wife. Suddenly, when I came out as a 60-year-old with white hair and everything, the first line he (Ashwin) said was, ‘I wouldn’t mind getting old with someone like you.”

The Anupamaa actress revealed that she thought that Ashwin Verma was just casually flirting with her, but little did she know that they were heading towards a whirlwind romance. They started talking through the ISD calls and grew closer. Their friendship soon blossomed into a long-distance relationship. Instead of a proposal or an elaborate wedding ceremony, they went for a registered marriage when the time was right. Rupali Ganguly added, “We decided on the date, and I told Ashwin to talk to my father. He spoke to my father, and they were convinced. We then spoke to Ashwin’s parents. It was nothing grand or pompous; we did the registered marriage.”

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma’s love story is nothing less than a fairytale. However, they have been surrounded by some controversies after Verma’s daughter from his first marriage accused Rupali of allegedly starting a relationship with her father when he was already married to his first wife. Rupali and Ashwin are parents to a son, Rudransh.

