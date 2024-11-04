Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has been embroiled in controversy ever since her stepdaughter Esha Verma’s throwback social media post from 2020 has been resurfacing online. For the unversed, Esha is the daughter of Rupali’s husband, Ashwin Verma, from his second marriage. In the 2020 post, Esha dismissed the actress’s claims of having a ‘happy’ marriage with Ashwin. On the contrary, Esha revealed that Rupali had started dating her father when he was still in his second marriage. She furthermore also alleged that the actress is controlling and psychotic towards her father in their marriage.

However, Ashwin Verma took to his X account to clarify the matter, dismissing all the allegations made by his daughter towards Rupali Ganguly. Instead, he hinted that his daughter Esha Verma still holds a lot of pain because of his separation from her mother. A part of his statement said, “I do have daughters from previous relationships—something Rupali and I have always been open about and that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent’s relationship, as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage.” He furthermore stressed that he divorced his second wife not because of any third person.

Now, Esha Verma has hit back after her father’s statement with a lengthy post on her Instagram story. She alleged that Rupali Ganguly is the very opposite in her real life of the character of Anupamaa, which she is portraying onscreen. A part of her post said, “Watching her rise in the entertainment world with a public image so far from reality has only added to the hurt, especially as she plays a character who champions the very values she disregarded in real life. I know I’m risking a lot by speaking up, but if my voice is finally heard, that’s enough.”

Esha Verma has furthermore criticized her father, Ashwin Verma for isolating her from his life. She shared another post praising her mother Sapna Verma, for her strength and resilience. For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly tied the knot with Ashwin in the year 2013. The couple also have a son together named Rudransh.

