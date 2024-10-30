Rupali Ganguly led Anupamaa enjoyed a great run on Television. The daily soap began its run on StarPlus along with digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It has been part of controversy over the exit of Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah. But fans have been worried about the unexpected exit of Sudhanshu Pandey. Scroll below to know the unknown details.

For a while now, there have been rumors of a rift between Paras Kalnawat and the lead actress, Rupali Ganguly. It all began when the actor, in an old interview, had mentioned something about the makers believing a “senior actor.” He also confirmed that the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress was not in touch with him after he quit the show, which further sparked speculations.

Paras Kalnawat speaks on the Anupamaa exit again

During his appearance on Chuddy Buddy with Bhaktiyar Irani and Ali Asgar, Paras said his exit from Anupamaa was sudden. He also claimed that there is no policy for actors to quit, but things turn sour, and they’re fired in case of issues. While he had previously broken silence on the controversy, Sudhanshu Pandey remained tight-lipped about his unexpected exit.

Why did Sudhanshu Pandey quit Anupamaa?

Nidhi Shah, who was also part of the podcast, revealed some unknown details about what Sudhanshu Pandey went through on Anupamaa sets. She began, “We used to cry during scenes. He (Sudhanshu) was under such strain—his health was compromised. There were days he’d need to rest, leaving everyone waiting. At his worst, he’d rely on 5-6 painkillers daily to get through 15-page solo scenes. There was a trigger point, a person, who made scenes challenging. Our interactions became so repetitive and emotionally exhausting that we no longer wanted to share the screen. Eventually, even being near each other on set felt uncomfortable.”

However, Nidhi also rubbished rumors of a fallout with Rupali Ganguly. She said there were only 2-3 actors out of 10 who were problematic.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumors about Gaurav Khanna leaving the show, but he has dismissed the reports.

