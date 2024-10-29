Another week has passed, and the Indian series continues fighting it out for viewership in the web space. Just like last week, there has been a lot of shuffling as some have climbed up the ladder while others have slipped down the list. To begin with, The Great Indian Kapil Show has lost its top spot, while Do Patti has made a smashing debut in the Top 10. Scroll below for the October OTT Verdict (Week 4).

Ormax has released its latest data for October 21-27, 2024. There have been some surprising changes, as Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar Season 2 and Ananya Panday‘s CTRL, along with Gutar Gu Season 2 and Citadel Diana, have been pushed out of the Top 10.

The Great Indian Kapil Show no longer at #1

Kapil Sharma led comedy show has slipped to the second position in the fourth week despite maintaining its strong OTT run. It garnered 3.5 million viewership again this week, but The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5 stole its thunder with a whopping 4 million views during the same period.

Here’s a breakdown of viewership of The Great Indian Kapil Show in October:

Week 1: 3.5 million

Week 2: 3.8 million

Week 3: 3.5 million

Week 4: 3.5 million

Total: 14.3 million viewership

Taaza Khabar S2 out of Top 10

After enjoying viewership for almost a month, Bhuvan Bam led Taaza Khabar Season 2 is finally out of the race in Top 10. Take a look at the breakdown of its viewership:

Week 1: 5.4 million

Week 2: 4.2 million

Week 3: 2.3 million

Total: 11.9 million

Unfortunately, the data for Week 4 has not been unveiled. But it was leading ahead of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which clocked in 10.8 million views in its first three weeks.

Do Patti makes a smashing debut!

Kajol and Kriti Sanon led Do Patti enjoyed massive pre-release hype but unfortunately opened to mixed reviews. Viewers felt it was lost in translation. Despite that, the Netflix show has made an impressive debut, clocking 3.3 million views. It is placed at #3 this week.

Take a look at the top 10 OTT shows in October Week 4 below:

The Legend Of Hanuman S5 (Disney+ Hotstar): 4 million The Great Indian Kapil Show (Netflix): 3.5 million Do Patti (Netflix): 3.3 million Reeta Sanyal (Disney+ Hotstar): 2.9 million Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (Netflix): 2.4 million The Penguin (JioCinema): 2 million Playground 4 (Amazon MX Player): 1.8 million Snakes & Ladders (Amazon Prime Video): 1.6 million Gaming Insaan (Amazon MX Player): 1.5 million Raat Jawan Hai (Sony LIV): 1.4 million

