OTT viewership in the third week of October has been showing a lot of fluctuations. Kapil Sharma and his team has reasons to celebrate as The Great Indian Kapil Show has finally conquered the #1 spot! The competition has gotten tough as Taaza Khabar Season 2 has slipped to third place with a surprise entry at the second spot. Scroll below for a detailed verdict.

Ormax has released its latest report on the most-watched streaming originals in India from October 14 to 20, 2024. There have been some surprising changes in the top 10. To begin with, Ananya Panday led CTRL, which was ruling on #3 last week, has slipped to the last spot.

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show on Netflix has been witnessing an upward trend with every passing week. It made its debut at the third spot with a viewership of 3.5 million. The strong run continued in the second week as it climbed up the ladder and gained the #2 position with 3.8 million views.

In the third week, The Great Indian Kapil Show has toppled all its competitors with the highest viewership of 3.5 million in the third week.

Taaza Khabar Season 2 slips to #4

In the first two weeks of October, Kunal Kemmu led Taaza Khabar Season 2, enjoyed massive viewership, and remained on top of the game. After 5.2 and 4.2 million views in the first two weeks, it has now fallen to the fourth position with 2.3 million views this week.

Surprising entry at #2

Adah Sharma led Reeta Sanyal premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on October 14, 2024. The pulp investigative dramedy has received a lot of love from OTT viewers in its debut week as it ranked second, registering 2.5 million views.

Take a look at the OTT verdict of the most-watched streaming originals in October’s third week below:

The Great Indian Kapil Show (Netflix): 3.5 million views

Reeta Sanyal (Disney+ Hotstar): 2.5 million views

Raat Jawaan Hai (SonyLiv): 2.4 million views

Taaza Khabar Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar): 2.3 million views

The Penguin (JioCinema): 2.2 million views

Playground 4 (Amazon MX Player): 2.1 million views

Gutar Gu Season 2 (Amazon MX Player): 2 million views

Citadel: Diana (Amazon Prime Video): 1.9 million views

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (Netflix): 1.8 million views

CTRL (Netflix): 1.7 million views

