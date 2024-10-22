Yesterday (October 21)’s episode of Bigg Boss 18 was again a tad bit underwhelming after such a promising Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Courtesy, Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra’s fight is getting a little repetitive and boring now. Also, a new Time God task had no significance and was a snoozefest.

Ep 16 On Drama: 3 On 10

Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra continue their rivalry with the same old dialogues that look almost forced now. There are hints of a brewing love angle between Eisha Singh and Avinash, which looks far away from anything real. The Time God task also gave us nothing.

Ep 16 On Content: 4 On 10

Shrutika Arjun was the highlight of yesterday’s episode. She also led Bigg Boss to appear hopelessly funny while trying to speak in Tamil. Undoubtedly, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant is emerging as a fan favorite.

Ep 16 On Emotion: 2 On 10

We hardly saw any contestants showcase their genuine emotions in today’s episode. Even Rajat Dalal and Aafreen Khan, contesting to be the Time God again, did not look convincing enough. Shilpa Shirodkar instead came across as a little bit shady towards Chahat Pandey.

Ep 16 On Hype: 3 On 10

The episode continued the Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra rivalry, which seems to garner a lot of hype in Bigg Boss 18. However, it was not enough to keep us hooked till the end. Bigg Boss should thank Shrutika Arjun for being the sole saving grace of the episode.

Bigg Boss 18 Verdict: 3 On 10

We hope for better things from the third week of Bigg Boss 18. Let’s see whether today’s nomination episode elevates the entertainment quotient. Also, the makers should start implementing some engaging tasks. Where are all those adrenaline-pumping captaincy and ration tasks?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Follow Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mayur Vakani aka Sundar’s Salary Is 76% Less Than His ‘Behna’ Disha Vakani’s Remuneration?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News