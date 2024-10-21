The 15th episode of Bigg Boss 18, a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, was a sigh of relief from the snoozefest of the Saturday episode. It was Karanveer Mehra vs Avinash Mishra all the way, which looks like a rivalry that will go down till the end of the show. The episode also saw the first elimination of the season.

Ep 15 On Drama: 6 On 10

There was some high-profile drama regarding the Bigg Boss 18 contestants locking horns with each other. Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra had an ugly spat when the latter got triggered by the word ‘Baap.’ At the same time, we could see some discord between Karanveer and Vivian Dsena’s friendship.

Ep 15 On Content: 7 On 10

There was no dearth of exhilarating content in yesterday’s Bigg Boss 18 episode. Many fans predict that the episode is the beginning of the ‘real Bigg Boss’ since Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena might have the ultimate friends-to-enemies troupe. Avinash Mishra’s actions inevitably had everyone divided.

Ep 15 On Emotion: 5 On 10

While Karanveer Mehra rattled Avinash Mishra with his one-liners, we could see the latter getting triggered by the jibes at his family members. This has also led many people on X to support him. Hema Sharma’s eviction left a few contestants, especially Shilpa Shirodkar, emotional.

Ep 15 On Hype: 7 On 10

Ever since the promo came out of the fight between Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra, there was a lot of hype about this episode. And Bigg Boss 18 fans were not disappointed. The episode kept us hooked till the end, and we were almost forced to pick sides.

Bigg Boss 18 Verdict: 8 On 10

Overall, this Weekend Ka Vaar episode was the most engaging one. This is what we expect almost every week. Salman Khan also looked in more cheerful spirits, which he deserved after a tumultuous week.

