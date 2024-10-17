After Bigg Boss 17 and Bigg Boss OTT 3 received a rather lackluster response, expectations were riding high for the succeeding season of Bigg Boss 18. And it did not disappoint! The season is turning out to be an engaging one with an exciting bunch of contestants. Some contestants are well-known names from the entertainment industry and get a hefty paycheck for their stint on the show. Take a look at the top 3 highest paid contestants of the show.

Any guesses on who’s the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 18? Drumrolls… It’s none other than TV heartthrob Vivian Dsena. Over the years, the actor has become a household name for his performance in popular TV shows like Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani, Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Sirf Tum. Bigg Boss has approached him for 8 continuous years, and he has rejected the same each time until now. The actor reportedly gets paid 5 lakhs weekly for his stint on the show. However, it will be interesting to note that his remuneration is almost 53% less than that of some of the contestants from the previous season. Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande, the highest-paid contestant of her season, was paid almost 11 to 12 lakhs per week, which is quite a larger paycheck than Vivian’s. Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16, was also paid 12 lakhs per week.

On the other hand, after Vivian Dsena, the second highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 18 is veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar. She was a rage in the 90s and worked in movies like Raghuveer, Gopi Kishan, Apne Dam Par, and Khuda Gawah. The actress is getting paid around 2.5 lakhs per week.

Karanveer Mehra is the third highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 18. He also won the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show. He takes home a paycheck of 2 lakhs per week. Well, it will now be interesting to see who wins the trophy of the show.

