The Great Indian Kapil Show, in its fourth week, delivered the best episode of this season, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor. In fact, it was the best episode in the two seasons of the show. However, it did not translate in the results that arrived.

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict

In the fourth week, Kapil Sharma‘s talk show garnered a viewership of only 900K, which is the lowest this season. The talk show shifted to the tenth spot in the global trending list.

It was expected that Bebo and Lolo would deliver one of the best viewership ratings this season. However, they could not match the numbers from any of the episodes! The premiere week saw Kareena and Karisma’s sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt; second episode had Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, and the third episode had Rohit Sharma and his men.

Kareena – Karisma VS Kapoors

It was a direct war between Karisma-Kareena and the other Kapoors who have been a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show. While in the first season, Ranbir Kapoor featured in the premiere episode and garnered 2.5 million views. He was accompanied by Ridhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

It was Alia Bhatt in the premiere episode of season 2, which garnered 1.3 million views that week. Alia was accompanied by her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina, director Vasan Bala and producer Karan Johar!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, appeared in the second episode this season, and that week, The Great Indian Kapil Show garnered 1.8 million views, which is by far the highest this season!

Check out the weekwise breakdown of viewership of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Week 1: 1.2 Million Views

Week 2: 1.8 Million Views

Week 3: 1.3 Million Views

Week 4: 900K Views

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma Paid 700% Higher Income Tax For FY2024 Than Sunil Grover’s Total Earnings? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News