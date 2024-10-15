Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's 'Rude' Reaction after Mallika Sherawat Touches His Face Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Divided

Since its premiere on October 6th, Bigg Boss 18 has seen appearances by many film stars. In a recent episode, Mallika Sherawat entered the house to promote her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The actress had fun interacting with the contestants in the house. However, things turned unexpectedly when she touched Vivian Dsena‘s face to compliment his jawline. The actor did not seem very happy with the move, and his anger was evident from his expressions.

Vivian Dsena Reacts After Mallika Sherawat Touches His Face in Bigg Boss 18

Mallika was a special guest on the show during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After flirting with Salman Khan on the stage, she entered the Bigg Boss house and was seen having banter with the contestants. At one point, she flirted with Vivian, complimenting his jawline. She held his face and joked about how one can chop vegetables with his sharp jawline.

However, Vivian looked visibly upset, and his expression changed instantly. Seeing him getting uncomfortable, fellow contestant Karanvir Mehra entered the scene to make things light. He told Mallika that Vivian has an intense personality that has made some people cry in the show.

I know Vivian was little rude with Malika n even yesterday also he behaved rudely with #ShrutikaArjun but I think he has some past jo isko trigger kar jata hai when someone touch him n humara @KaranVeerMehra to as always mastmolla enjoying himself 😅😅#VivianDsena… pic.twitter.com/fArlfRXWie — ❤️Lotika #SreeFam ❤️🏏🕉 Sidheart (@vijLotika) October 13, 2024

Mallika then asked Vivian if he did not like her touching his face, telling him she did it in jest. The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actor told her he likes to talk with his mouth and not his hands. “Par ab aapko pata chal gaya hoga to aapko bhi dhyaan rahega. (Now that you know I don’t like being touched, you will be mindful of it),” he added.

Vivian’s Reaction Leaves the Internet Divided

After the episode aired, some people on social media sided with Vivian and appreciated how he took a stand for himself. On the other hand, some pointed out that he could have been more respectful towards Mallika as she was a guest on the show.

“#VivianDsena looked so uncomfortable, and he obviously didn’t like it when she was touching him constantly. It was definitely wrong of Mallika, but the way he set his boundaries with Shrutika yesterday, he should’ve also done the same today. Why hold back?” a fan wrote on X.

Another added, “People are mocking him for his behavior with Malika. If you are uncomfortable, feel hua uske touch se toh use bolne ka pura right hai. After all, he is a married man, and he knows his boundaries. We should respect that.”

However, one fan who did not like Vivian’s reaction posted, “#VivianDsena itne rude kyo ho #MallikaSherawat ke saath kis baat ka ghamand hai bade dudh ke dhule ban rahe ho feeling sad for you.” Another wrote, “The way she walked away from Vivian said so many things.”

Apart from Vivian and Karanveer, Bigg Boss 18 features celebs like Nyra Banerjee, Eisha Singh, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Sara Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Muskan Bamne, and others.

