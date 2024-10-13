Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 started with a bang, with many activities in the first week. Apart from the main episode, fans often dig out the live feed clips to see what their favorite contestants say behind the main episode. In the latest live feed clip, which has been going viral, Vivian Dsena recalls a distant relative calling up his father when he converted to Islam. For the unversed, the actor revealed converting to Islam in 2019.

Talking about the same, the Bigg Boss 18 live feed clip has Vivian Dsena talking to his co-contestants, Shilpa Shirodkar and Afreen Khan, about the same. The Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor says how he decided to release an article to clarify the same. Upon reading that, a relative called the actor’s father and asked, “Apne Yeh Hone Kaise Diya?” (How did you let this happen?) but the latter gave a befitting reply to the relative.

The Bigg Boss 18 contestant recalled how his father asked the relative whether he knew Vivian properly or whether he had read the earlier 1000 articles on the actor that spoke about his achievement. However, he somehow had time to read about the actor’s religious conversion. With this, the actor recalled how his father shut down the relative when the latter took offense at his religious conversion.

At the end of the conversation, Vivian Dsena said that there are many people who will stand by you during your good times, but very few will support you during your dark times. Shilpa Shirodkar and Afreen Khan could be seen agreeing with him. Apart from his religious conversion, the Sirf Tum actor also opened up about his intimate wedding to a former Egypt-based journalist, Nouran Aly, with whom he also has a four-month-old daughter. The actor was previously married to his Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee.

Popular indian television star & #BiggBoss18 contestant Vivian Dsena converted to Islam in 2019. Before his conversion to Islam, he was a Christian.pic.twitter.com/rTTDwao28v — Zafar Saifi (@ZafarSaifii) October 13, 2024

