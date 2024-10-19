It’s been over 16 years, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains one of the most-watched Indian sitcoms. Despite so many changes in the cast, the show continues to enjoy good traction among the viewers. It’s because some of the actors, who were the real contributors to the success of the show, are still an integral part of TMKOC. One such actor is Mayur Vakani, who is still a fan favorite despite his limited on-screen appearance.

Many actors have given their best to TMKOC, and the show’s cult success isn’t restricted to any one person. Over the years, Mayur has effortlessly played the character of Sundar. One major reason could be that he’s the real-life brother of Disha Vakani, who portrays Daya Gada in the show. So, their chemistry feels natural and adorable. Apart from a perfect tuning with her real-life sister in the show, Mayur has established his own space with his comic sense and quirky portrayal of a shrewd brother-in-law to Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal.

Over the years, Mayur Vakani has built his own fan following, and we can find some crazy memes on social media about his funny scenes. One can hardly imagine watching the show without Mayur’s presence once in a while. Apart from such love and appreciation from the audience, the actor also receives a good amount as his salary from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers.

While the exact number is not known, it is rumored that Mayur Vakani gets paid around 25,000 rupees for each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For those who don’t know, Mayur isn’t a regular character in the show, but he makes recurring appearances. So, considering his limited screen presence, the actor has been getting a solid amount if the rumors are true.

If we compare this to Disha Vakani’s rumored remuneration, Mayur Vakani is receiving a very small amount. For those who don’t know, Disha used to get 1.20 lakh per episode. So, if we compare both, Mayur gets 76.16% less for each episode.

