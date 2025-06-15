The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have released the promo of the upcoming track of the show. And guess what? It is the advent of a horror storyline. Yes, you heard that right! We will see Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) having a spooky encounter with a mysterious woman in the night. However, this makes us wonder whether this upcoming track will be able to recreate the magic of the OG Bhootni track of the show which had skyrocketed all the TRPs and still remains one of the most adored storylines of the show.

Will The New Horror Track Of The Show Match The Level Of The OG Bhootni Storyline?

The new promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shows Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) giving a lift to a mysterious white saree-clad woman in his scooter. However, soon he encounters the same woman sporting a frightening expression on her face which makes her look like an evil spirit. When he mistakes her to be the twin sister of the woman whom he is giving a ride, he soon finds that no one is sitting behind him which leaves him terrorized.

This is the same way that Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal had encountered the Bhootni in the OG track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, not only that but what followed was a fine blend of horror and laughter which had resulted in a whopping 4.3 TRP for the show and it standing in the number 1 position under the 8:30 pm slots across all the prominent channels. It will be interesting to see whether this similar addition of a horror track matches the entertainment value of the OG storyline.

Why This Current Track Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Needs To Work Badly?

It is not a hidden fact that fans have been complaining about the saturation when it comes to the entertainment and the creativity with the latest storylines of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The original audience of the show have been rather miffed with producer Asit Modi for slowly losing touch with the nostalgic essence of the show. In such a scenario, it is of prime importance for this new horror storyline to work for the audience. Now, everything depends on how skillfully the makers will keep both the horror and the comedy quotient afloat in the upcoming episodes.

Take A Look At The Promo

