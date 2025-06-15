The Karan Johar-hosted Prime Video show, The Traitors premiered on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, on June 12, 2025. It is the Indian adaptation of the international reality series, The Traitors US. The gripping concept of the show coupled with some popular names from the entertainment industry is already keeping the audience hooked. While many fans are placing their bets on big names like Uorfi Javed, The Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Makhija and Jasmin Bhasin, here are some of the contestants that we feel might emerge as the real game-changers of the show.

Watch Out For These Contestants Of The Traitors Who Might Come Out As The Real Underdogs!

Purav Jha

This 22-year-old YouTuber and content creator is definitely one of the most promising underdogs of The Traitors. He was chosen by Karan Johar to be one of the traitors right from the first episode of the show. And not only is he doing the job ruthlessly and in a slick manner, but he is also refraining from coming under the radar of the innocents. Unlike his fellow traitors, Raj Kundra and Elnaaz Nourouzi, the innocents do not suspect Purav’s name at all to be that of a traitor. Purav Jha is playing the game in a sharp-witted manner despite being the youngest on the show. This definitely makes him a force to be reckoned with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purav Jha (@puravjha)

Janvi Gaur

The renowned astrologer is getting on everybody’s nerves but remains unapologetic about it. Janvi Gaur is not a people’s pleaser and she is not pretending to be one either in The Traitors. Her uptight and guarded attitude is also making everyone feel that she might be a traitor. For good, bad, or ugly reasons, she has gotten the entire palace talking about her. That’s what we call a strong player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janvee Gaurr (@janvigaur)

Maheep Kapoor

Not only as a ‘Bollywood Wife’ but this reality TV star is making heads turn in The Traitors too. While some might think that she has an advantage, being close friends with Karan Johar or having her niece, Anshula Kapoor, on the show, we think she has more layers to her personality. Maheep Kapoor has become one of those contestants who is becoming extremely difficult for others to read. While some think she is the traitor, the others are still sure of her innocence. Under the mask of being anxious or confused, we feel she is one of the smartest contestants of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Exclusive: Black Warrant Star Paramvir Singh Cheema Handles Brutally Hilarious Fan Encounter Like A Champ

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News