Tabu is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry but her personal life has always remained a mystery for her fans. At the age of 53, she is still happily single, but there have been many speculations surrounding her relationships in the past. Did you know that she was once dating actor Sanjay Kapoor? Yes, you heard that right! The actress had started a whirlwind romance with Sanjay, but it fell apart after the latter cheated on her.

Tabu And Sanjay Kapoor’s Romance

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Tabu and Sanjay Kapoor fell in love after they bonded on the sets of their 1995 film Prem. Rumors of their closeness spread like wildfire, and the two soon embarked on a relationship. However, it was short-lived, as the news of their split soon surfaced in the newspapers.

Why Did Tabu And Sanjay Kapoor Break Up?

Soon, it was confirmed that Tabu and Sanjay Kapoor were no longer together. In a throwback interview with The Times Of India, Sanjay said, “I was dating Tabu at that time initially, but by the end of it, we were not talking to each other.” However, the Drishyam actress revealed that they separated because Sanjay had allegedly cheated on her with his now-wife, Maheep Kapoor. In an old interaction with a publication, she said, “He was seeing Maheep even when we were going around.”

For the unversed, on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube show, Maheep Kapoor revealed that she and Sanjay Kapoor’s love story started with a one-night stand. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star said, “Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with this man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party, that’s where I met him, dead drunk.” After this, Tabu was linked with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

