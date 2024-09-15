Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television and probably one of the longest running shows as well. While it has already completed 4000 episodes some of the characters have seen major changes in casting. The role of Sonalika Bhide, aka Sonu, is one such character!

Palak Sindhwani’s 1st Shot As Sonu – Episode 2935!

Reports suggest that Palak Sindhwani charges 35 – 40K per episode to play Sonalika Bhide in TMKOC. Palak joined the cast of the show in 2019 and her first episode was episode number 2935. From then till episode number 4178, she has been a part of more than 2000 episodes of the show!

Palak Sindhwani’s Total Earnings As Sonu From TMKOC!

Doing the math, people get confused and assume that the actress has, in total, earned around 8.17 crore playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as per her salary of 35 – 40K per episode. While this might be a simple logic and calculation, it turns out that this figure is entirely not true!

Palak Sindhwani’s Initial Salary!

When Palak Sindhwani joined the cast of TMKOC, she was paid 12K per episode, a little higher than Nidhi Bhanushali who was being paid 8K per episode. Till 2021, Palak was paid the same amount. It was in the late 2021 or early 2022 that she got a salary hike and started earning the reported 35 – 40K per episode.

Moreover, Palak does not shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as heavily as the lead cast, who shoot 22 days a month. So, while she might be charging 35 – 40K per day, she shoots for the show only when she is called for her part. So, her total earnings from the show, which are reported as a whopping 8.17 crore, might not be entirely true. However, the actress definitely accumulated a net worth of 2 – 3 crore after she started working at TMKOC! And that, indeed, is a big amount for someone who is just 26!

Sonalika Bhide Replaced Twice!

For the unversed, Sonu from TMKOC was replaced twice in the show. Initially, it was Jheel Mehta who used to play Sonu when the show started in 2008. However, in 2012, Nidhi Bhanushali replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu, and she played the role till 2019.

In 2019, it was Palak Sindhwani who entered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the college-going Sonu and has been a part of the show ever since. Recently, there were rumors that Palak breached the contract and has been sent a legal notice. However, she quashed the rumors and confirmed that she was still shooting for the show.

