Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been successfully entertaining the audience for over 15 years now, and it is still running with a healthy viewership. It’s one of the iconic sitcoms not just in India but all across the globe. Most of the characters in the show have attained a cult status over the years, and people still enjoy them. However, a large section of loyal fans have been complaining about the show’s poor content, and even Shailesh Lodha once talked about it.

Starting in July 2008, TMKOC quickly attained popularity and emerged as one of the iconic shows in Indian television history within a few years. It’s normal that after a long run, people often get bored with the content they are getting served. Developing new storylines is not an easy job, and for a show that has been running for over 10 years, the job becomes more difficult.

Talking about the same, Shailesh Lodha said, “It’s not about getting bored, but it’s about human behavior. The thought process keeps getting evolved with time. So, for a show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has been in run for over 12 years, it’s quite normal that the same viewer perceives the characters and content differently at this stage,” during an interview with Mydream TV USA.

He further defended the show by saying, “The actors and their characters are same and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still amongst the top 5 shows, which proves that the audience is still us.”

Well, we agree with Shailesh Lodha as the Taarak Mehta show is still loved by the audience, and it enjoys a good viewership on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the show will complete 16 years on 28th July, which is a huge milestone for the makers and all the actors associated with it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi Was Out Of Work Despite ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Becoming Super-Hit: “I Thought, Now My Life Is Set”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News