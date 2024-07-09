Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc (Season 5) will be out in 2025, as revealed at Anime Expo 2024. Producer Yoshito Ito, director Kenjiro Okada, and actor Daisuke Ono were on the panel. The animation will be done by CloverWorks. December 8th is set aside for a special occasion.

Volumes 18–22 (chapters 86–108) comprise the eighth arc of the Black Butler manga, titled The Emerald Witch Arc. It is directly related to the Public School arc and was alluded to in the post-credits scene of the season finale. It is highly anticipated that the fifth season will draw a lot of interest.

Crunchyroll announced an exciting update today at Anime Expo, just a year after confirming the Black Butler: Public School arc. The series, which premiered in April 2024 and is directed by Kenjirou Okada, has received positive reviews. Studio CloverWorks has received high praise for its work, and the team plans to return for season five.

Black Butler follows Ciel Phantomhive, the 12-year-old Earl of Phantomhive, who works as the Queen’s Watchdog. He is in charge of investigating crimes in Victorian London’s underworld. Ciel has made an agreement with the demon Sebastian Michaelis, who poses as his butler, to exact revenge on those who tortured and murdered his parents. In exchange for his services, Sebastian will consume his soul.

Emerald Witch Arc – An Overview

The Emerald Witch Arc is the eighth arc of the Kuroshitsuji manga. In Germany, two nobles embark on a fox hunt on horseback. When the fox escapes, they encounter an old woman wearing an amulet. She warns them about potential curses, but they dismiss her warning and continue their pursuit. The fox leads them into the woods.

After capturing the fox, the hunters come across a werewolf and quickly retreat. They find refuge at a mansion, greeted by a noble and his maid. Reinald, one of the hunters, collapses, followed by Briegel.

Ciel Phantomhive is practicing German at the Phantomhive Manor, and Sebastian Michaelis is making pronunciation corrections for him. Ciel has been assigned by Queen Victoria to look into unexplained deaths in Germany. Ciel responds that it is their responsibility to supervise England’s underground society when Sebastian inquires whether the Queen asked him to be involved.

In her letter, the Queen describes strange deaths that occur in southern Germany: healthy individuals become “grotesquely deformed and die.” Germany failed to respond to the Queen’s request for medical assistance. Sebastian notes that she sent Ciel for this reason. When Sebastian offers to ask for a reason, Ciel declines because she expects to be evaded and continues to complain about the mission.

Ciel wants to use the Phantomhive family’s information network, which Diedrich inherited from his dad, Vincent. He tells Sebastian to have Chlaus visit Diedrich. Chlaus comes to dinner at the Phantomhive Manor and jokes about Sebastian being hard to find.

Chlaus found out that victims in Germany died after visiting the Werewolves’ Forest, supposedly from a “witch’s curse.” Ciel thinks the curse idea is silly but apologizes for not learning more. He plans to investigate himself, knowing it’s not Chlaus’s fault.

Must Read: Hit-Monkey Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer Of The New Season Of Marvel’s Animated Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News