Liked Harley Quinn on Max? Then there is another adult animated series awaiting you on the streaming platform. Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, a show based on the DC Comics character, is soon arriving on Max.

Kite Man, voiced by Matt Oberg, is a supporting character in Harley Quinn, who happens to be Poison Ivy’s ex-fiancé. In his own spin-off show, the supervillain has found a new love interest and has set up a business.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! To Premiere on Max This July

Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which was initially titled Noonan’s, is going to premiere on Max on Thursday, July 18th, 2024. The black comedy series will feature 10 episodes, with the first two debuting together on the premiere day. A weekly schedule will then be followed, with one new episode coming out every Thursday, until the finale on September 12th.

Max unveiled the official trailer for Kite Man: Hell Yeah! On June 1st. The footage shows Kite Man, aka Charles Brown, opening a bar that caters to the henchmen and goons of Arkham, which results in a mess. Watch the trailer here:

Kite Man and Golden Glider’s New Venture Leads to Chaos in Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! follows Kite Man and his partner, Golden Glider, who run a dive bar called Noonan’s in Gotham’s criminal underworld. As they manage their bar and relationship, they cater to criminals under the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom. Kite Man, who is often seen as a failure and is disowned by his father, now finally has a chance to prove himself.

From working with baddies like Bane to providing a haven for Gotham’s goons, Kite Man takes a flight to be an accomplished supervillain. Though he struggles with his powers, he has Golden Glider’s love and support to help him aim for supervillain greatness.

Matt Oberg Returns to Voice Kite Man

Matt Oberg, who voices Kite Man in Harley Quinn, is reprising the role in Kite Man: Hell Yeah! He is joined by Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, the late Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

The cast also includes Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, and Keith David as Darkseid. Additionally, several cast members from Harley Quinn will be making guest appearances in the spin-off, including Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, and J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

