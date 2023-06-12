There is no dearth of Hollywood stars confessing to going under the knife. While some have regretted their decisions later, a few like Kaley Cuoco feel it was their best decision ever. In one of her earlier interviews, the TV star admitted that she did get bre*st implants when she was 18 adding that she has no regrets about it. Scroll down to read more.

Kaley Cuoco recently welcomed her first child- a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey with actor Tom Pelphrey. In a social media post, Cuoco claimed the newborn was “The new light of our lives!” The actress and The Flight Attendant star at the time shared a series of photos of their newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.

Speaking of Kaley Cuoco’s going for the b**b job, according to Page Six, the actress stated it was the “best decision I ever made.” In a 2014 interview for a magazine, Cuoco added, “I started reading [them] and thought, ‘Maybe I need to make more of an effort and not go out in my UGGs and be disgusting.’ So I started putting on makeup.”

Interestingly, two years before going for her b**b job, Kaley Cuoco in an interview stated, “I’m only 16 years old but I can understand why many other stars have chosen to change their looks.” In her magazine interview at the age of 28, Cuoco claimed that despite working in the entertainment industry for the past 20 years, the media paid attention when she began dating Man of Steel star Henry Cavill.

The Big Bang Theory star went for a bre*st augmentation procedure in 2004. She at the time starred in the ABC comedy 8 Simple Rules.

In a different interview, Kaley Cuoco confessed, “Years ago, I had my nose done. And my b**bs — best thing I ever did” adding, “Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”

The actress also spoke about maintaining her body adding, “As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

