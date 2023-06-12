The members of the South Korean boy band BTS enjoy an unmatchable fan following. While their fans never fail to shower them with love, the members always find time to interact with their loved ones. The K-Pop stars do not even have to stay awake for their fans to receive their love and apparently views. You read that right. Jungkook recently fell asleep during his Weverse live session which was viewed by a whopping number of audience.

Jungkook is the youngest member of the K-Pop band, which also has RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Suga. The band debuted in 2013, when Jungkook was just a teenager, and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

BTS’ Jungkook has been conducting live sessions on a regular basis. Ever since the singer has opened up about his military enlistment, fans are not missing his live streams. As the singer could not sleep this morning at 7 am (KST), he went live to talk to his fans.

During the session, the Left and Right singer wore a half-sleeved black t-shirt showing off a lot of his tattoos. He lied on his bed and covered himself with white sheets. Talking in the camera, the singer revealed that he could not sleep because of ARMYs and later blamed the warm weather. The singer also mentioned why he held a live in the morning: “If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.”

After a few minutes in the live session, Jungkook fell asleep with the camera facing him. Despite him sleeping, the live went on for 21 more minutes, and almost six million people watched him. The uncanny viewership has indeed surprised everyone.

A cute summary of Jungkook’s Weverse live today 💜 pic.twitter.com/ClYzDtCGKc — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 (@_RapperJK) June 12, 2023

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, “its likes we were protecting him,” while another penned, “So we 6.6M (million) were literally with Jungkook in his bedroom on his bed… damnnnnnnnn this parasocial relationship is getting out of hands. Jungkook is unbelievable and i love it.”

A third user wrote, “i am just feeling so proud that he trusted us and slept so peacefully.”

