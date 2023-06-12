Looks like Disney got a little wrong with the casting of their remake of The Little Mermaid. A new report has suggested that the makers apparently ended up roping-in an adult film star in 2023 The Little Mermaid who has earlier worked in a number of p*rn movies. The casting directors were reportedly looking for good-looking and really s*xy male models to play mermen in the movie. Scroll down to know what really happened.

Speaking of The Little Mermaid, singer and songwriter Halle Bailey in the lead role of Princess Ariel along with Melissa McCarthy as sea witch Ursula and Brit Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Speaking of the p*rn star who got cast in the Disney movie by mistake has been identified as 24-year-old Stefano Tomadini.

According to The Sun, Disney bosses ended up casting Stefano Tomadini without knowing his background. The adult film star filmed scenes as a merman alongside other handsome hunks. The publication reported that p*rn star is a London-based Italian who has also appeared in a number of movies for a p*rn site. A source spilled the beans on the same saying, “Casting bosses decided to hire a number of really s*xy male models to play mermen in the movie” adding, “They had no idea about Stefano’s racy videos and, given The Little Mermaid is the big summer blockbuster for kids, it’s a bit embarrassing for Disney.” Stefano apparently went under the alias Dante Ferrari and shot three raunchy videos for which he was paid between £800 and £1,000 a time.

The reports also suggested that The Little Mermaid’s actor posted several behind- the-scenes pictures on social media when he was filming Sardinia. Disney has, so far, not shared an official statement on the same.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid was released on May 26 and got thumbs up from critics and the audience.

Speaking of casting, the Little Mermaid’s lead star Halle Bailey earlier shared her opinion on facing the backlash of her being cast as mermaid Ariel. “As a Black person, you just expect it and it’s not really a shock anymore,” said the Grammy-nominated crooner adding, “People don’t understand that when you’re Black there’s this whole other community. It’s so important for us to see ourselves.”

