Tom Holland has been part of six Marvel movies where he has portrayed the role of the iconic Spider-Man. The British star got so attached to his role of the clumsy superhero that he ended up saving Spidey’s role in the MCU when the reports of Disney and Sony failing to come to terms on a new agreement surfaced. In an earlier interview, Holland spilled the beans on how a drunk call with the Disney CEO saved Spider-Man from MCU’s exit. Scroll down to read more.

Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016). However, his first full-fledged role came with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). He then returned with the role in movies like Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Speaking of how he saved the superhero from leaving the MCU, Tom Holland during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! said he was left in tears after a drunk phone call with Disney CEO Bob Iger. “We were at D23 and the news came out and I was obviously devastated. It was awful. I asked if I could get Bob Iger’s email because I just wanted to say, ‘Thank you, this has been an amazing five years of my life. Thank you for changing my life in the best way and I hope that we can work together in the future.’”, said the actor, as per Indie Wire.

Tom Holland added, “I got his email and I sent him the email and he responded very quickly saying he’d want to jump on the phone and asked when I was free.”

Take a look:

Tom Holland further asserted, “So, two, three days go by and then my family and I went to the pub quiz in our local town. We’re doing a quiz and I’m three pints in, haven’t eaten much, and I get a phone call from an unknown number and I have a feeling. I’m like, ‘I think this is Bob Iger but I’m drunk.’”

The Devil All The Time actor continued, “I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end” revealing he wept after picking up the phone.

However, things eventually fell into place as Disney and Sony came to an agreement which led to the releases of movies Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

