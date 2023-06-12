Tom Holland is making the most number of headlines this week, and most of them are, of course for his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man. After wrapping up the trilogy, the star became one of the strongest members of the clan. But can you believe even the Marvel star was bullied at some point in his life, and that too for dancing in school? Well, yes, all heroes are born out of hardship, and our Peter Parker isn’t any different.

For the unversed, Tom joined the MCU with Captain America: Civil War, and there was no looking back for him. Making place instantly in the heart of the masses, the actor was soon given his own standalone trilogy, which summed up in 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home. While we continue to hope for a fourth part, here’s a throwback for you.

Back in the day, Tom Holland, while getting candid about his life before turning Spider-Man, had revealed how he was also a victim of bullying, and was bullied for his dancing skills and more. He spoke about how that did stop him, but triggered him to do it more. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tom Holland, as per Fandom Wire, revealed how bullies at school bullied him for his dancing and gymnastics. “I had my rough patches. There was times when I was bullied about dancing and stuff. But you couldn’t hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it… I, like Peter, accepted I wasn’t the cool kid at school and just found my group of friends and got on with it,” Tom said.

Little did the bullies know that the guy they bullied for gymnastics will end up being Spider-Man, and that too bag the role on the basis of the same skills he was bullied for. Tom Holland definitely served as a real-life power story to overcome obstacles. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

