The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s Jennie reportedly joining one of the biggest superhero universes in Hollywood, MCU, brought in waves of excitement among the fans, especially after her appearance in HBO’s The Idol. But often too much excitement leads to disappointment and that’s exactly what happened here. YG Entertainment has quashed all the rumours along the hopes and hearts of her fans. Scroll below to get the deets.

As per reports, the BLACKPINK star has been rumoured to join Marvel in a series based on an Asian superhero team known as Team Agents of Atlas. She was rumoured to play the role of Luna Snow/Seol Hee, a K-pop artist and a superhero with the power of manipulation. The character is a protector of the Pacific Rim who also saved the world from several threats.

As per a report in NNewsNaver, YG Entertainment, which manages the girl band BLACKPINK and its artists, including Jennie, has rubbished all the rumours as they denied them all. As per the report, the company told Star News on 12th June, “Jennie has never received an offer to appear in the Marvel series ‘Team Agent of Atlas’.” Meanwhile, there have been mixed responses on Twitter when the news came out, who are disappointed by it, while others were glad, judging by her performance in The Idol.

One of the netizens tweeted, “The idol ruined jennie”

Another user wrote, “We won, she would have ruined the MCU”

Followed by a third user saying, “She’s too busy preparing her first solo album, so this is pretty expected”

One of the Jennie fans wrote, “Ofc its yg who ruins it”

Followed by a non-fan saying, “She’s a bad actress marvel studios have enough bad actors with Harry,” and “She can’t even act.”

Another mocked, “From p*rn to Marvel was insane anyways”

Followed by one hopeful fan saying, “And tom holland was saying for months there wasn’t three spidermen obviously marvel is very secretive about cast members in the mcu ofc yg would deny it.”

Check out Pop Crave’s Tweet sharing the news on their Twitter here:

YG Entertainment denies reports that Jennie Ruby Jane will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a rumored ‘Agents of Atlas’ series. 🔗: https://t.co/HqVgszB1bA pic.twitter.com/zyIUAdkIGG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 12, 2023

