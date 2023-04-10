Marvel films have always been in the limelight, as many fans have high expectations from their movies. Not to forget, the entertainment giant does cater to the superhero fandom, which just can’t seem to have any compromise in their experiences. However, the recent movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not been able to capitalise on the audiences the way they used to before. A new report has been circulating on the internet that just adds more data about franchises not being able to deliver to the desired expectations.

Post Avengers: End Game, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not given any movie that has left the audiences spellbound or amazed like previous flicks. In recent times, Loki has emerged as one of the most liked and celebrated Marvel series, while others could not swoon the audiences. All this has just raised one question, is Marvel really making bad movies?

As per a report by The Direct, Rotten Tomatoes metrics answer the previous question. The final score is weighted by industry professionals and eager moviegoers. The score should the measurement of how much critics believe audiences should go see a movie or watch a show. After comparing the average scores, Critics and Audiences are in favour of MCU phase 4 has been the most polarizing Phase.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania failed miserably, considering the audience’s expectations. It also could not perform well at the box office. The ratings, as well as the scores, were one of the lowest any MCU movie has received so far.

However, projects from the MCU Phase 5 is expected to garner better score from the audiences. Critics believe that Marvel will have to bring their A-Game to retain their position and earn it again. The upcoming James Gunn flick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, aims to bring back the same spark among moviegoers, but will it stand up to its expectations? That’s the question every Marvel fan is asking.

The upcoming theatrical slate of 2023 movies from the MCU will be a make-or-break moment for the company. Let us know what you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

