James Gunn is gearing up for his one last adventure in MCU with his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The trailer has already hyped the excitement of Marvel fans and now Karen Gillan aka Nebula shares how the alleged ending is quite a tearful one and the tears they shed were very genuine. The film will once again bring our favourite Guardians together and it will surely be hard for us to say goodbye to them, and the same goes for the actors who made the roles so memorable. Scroll below to find out what Karen has to say about it!

The fans have already been worried that the final film of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise might end by killing off a character. They are more concerned that it might be Rocket, who will die as he is one of the most popular and beloved characters of them all. Karen’s recent revelation also raises our concern for him as this will focus on Raccoon’s backstory.

The trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has already introduced us to the High Evolutionary, who is mostly responsible for Rocket’s condition and is a result of his experiment. Circling back to Karen Gillan’s comment on the emotional goodbye to the franchise, speaking to Rolling Stone, the MCU star hinted at the teary-eyed ending of the film.

Talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Karen Gillan said, “There’s a scene towards the end of the film that’s somewhat of an ending-of-an-era scene. And everyone was crying in the scene. When you see it, just know that none of us are actually acting. Like, everyone was very emotional. It did feel like a goodbye. And it felt real.” Well, make sure to carry a box of tissue at the theatres!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be around two and a half hours long, the longest in the franchise, but James Gunn shared it will all be worth it and we believe him. But MCU has been going through a rough patch lately and only time will tell how this movie fairs in the theatres.

The film starring Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and others, will hit the theatres on 5th May.

