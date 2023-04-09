Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who got engaged last year after dating for a while, have been making headlines owing to rumours suggesting that they have called time on their relationship. While reports claimed that the duo called it quits, recent images from their vacation in Hawaii are pointing out that all’s well.

As per images going viral on social media, Megan and MGK appeared to be in a good place months after rumours of their splitting made the headlines. In recent pics, the couple can be seen holding hands while roaming in Hawaii in new photos.

In the pictures, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to have gotten back together as they are seen having a blast on the getaway. While in some pictures, the duo are seen walking the island hand-in-hand, others show MGK carrying Megan on his back. Scroll below for a glimpse at the pictures from their Hawaiian holiday.

As per media reports, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been seen vacationing at the Four Seasons Hualalai on the Big Island. In some of the viral photos, Megan slays in an all-black outfit – a long-sleeved crop top and leggings with cut-outs, while MGK sports matching a light blue shirt and shorts with a comic book character printed over a meshed white tank top. While Megan had her red locks flying, Kelly tied his blonde hair up in a man-bun during this seaside walk.

In a couple of the other pictures, Megan is seen rocking a barely-there, strapless cut-out bikini top and bikini bottom with a high-slit white wrap-around as Kelly goes shirtless with just green-printed shorts.

Check out Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s pictured together in Hawaii here:

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Hawaii. 🌴 #LisLove pic.twitter.com/ttbF6lCjcs — Lis Lopes (@lislopees1) April 7, 2023

Megan fox and Machine gun kelly in Hawaii, April 2023 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/b87lptvpr6 — best of megan & colson (@meganxcolson) April 7, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/9LmACh8p3g — MACHINE GUN KELLY •UPDATES• (@mgkellsupdates) April 7, 2023

What do you think of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship? Let us know in the comments.

