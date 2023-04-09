Sex/Life is one of the steamiest shows on Netflix, but sadly for its fans, the streaming giant has cancelled it. While it snews seems disappointing, many people saw it coming. The leading lady in the series, Sarah Shahi, had recently expressed her disappointment with the makers and the OTT platform loud and clear. Moreover, the actress had signed another show, and her fans knew she wasn’t returning to Netflix. Scroll on to learn what really happened.

Sex/Life first released in June 2021 and immediately grabbed everyone’s attention with its NSFW content, steamy scenes and interesting characters. Sarah played the role of Billie, a housewife and mother of two who was facing a midlife crisis. While she loved her husband, Cooper, played by Mike Vogel, she missed her ex-boyfriend, Brad, played by Adam Demos.

In conclusion, Billie was shown getting back with her ex and taking vows. However, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told Hollywood Reported that it was never meant to be Sex/Life’s ending. She said, “The episode was never intended to be a series finale, that’s for sure. I hope we get the chance to tell those stories. It was important that we get to a meaningful place with each character this season.” Sarah Shahi said on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she didn’t get the same support from the channel and makers as she did in the first season.

Sarah Shahi said, “I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season. It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that. I struggled with the material.… I mean, I’m never going to work for Netflix again now after saying all this. I just can’t lie.” She also added that the second season was quite disappointing for her as she did not share more screen space with her real-life boyfriend and on-screen flame, Brad aka Adam Demos.

“I was bummed that I wasn’t able to work with him as much because I really liked our stories. And I liked working with him. And he was a brilliant scene partner,” she said. Sarah hinted that a few storylines in the show were forced and ‘gimmicky,’ which the audience didn’t appreciate.

The show did not get a good response from the fans, and its viewership dropped b several numbers. This made Netflix cancel the show altogether.

