Quentin Tarantino is one of the finest filmmakers that the world has ever seen. The director has given path-breaking performances with many critically acclaimed projects that have swooned audiences. However, the director was once interested in making his own James Bond movies but never made it to the creative differences.

The director has been one of the most vocal people to talk about creative aspects of cinema. He is often in the news for calling out superhero movies from Marvel and DC not being a part of a cinema. Additionally, he was in the talks to direct Casino Royale – starring Pierce Brosnan as 007, but was told by the Bond team that his “vision was unfilmable”.

During a conversation with Total Films, Quentin Tarantino talked about how he wasn’t mad because James Bond makers didn’t give him the movie to do. As he explained the matter, he said, “They should have talked to me about it, for the simple reason they said publicly Casino Royale was unfilmable, but the minute I said I would do Casino Royale, all of a sudden it’s on the websites that that’s the film people want to see. So they should have just said, ‘Thank you,’”

However, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director had another spy series he was considering bringing to the big screen. He was in talks to bring Bernard Samson books, which were written by Len Deighton and, similarly to Bond, focused on an MI6 agent rooted in the era of the Cold War.

Quentin Tarantino had words of praise for Pierce Brosnan’s portrayal of the Bond character. However, he believed Dalton’s portrayal of the agent fell short of what he himself thought he should be. “I actually thought Timothy Dalton did a good job – he’s what I always thought I wanted in James Bond, but in the end, it wasn`t quite my vision of the character,” the director once told New York Daily News.

