Who is Pierce Brosnan? Ask anyone and the answer will be James Bond. But very few will know that Mr. Bond was up for another iconic role that would have changed his life even more. It was Batman. Yes, Brosnan auditioned for the role of the dark knight in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie but didn’t get it obviously. And he says it’s due to a utterly “stupid” comment. Read on to know more!

Pierce Brosnan was in town to promote his new movie Black Adam where he stars as Dr Fate. Dr Fate aka Kent Nelson possesses an ancient power that can stop the titular anti-hero of the movie from going on a rampage.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Brosnan revealed that he had once auditioned for Burton’s movie about the caped crusader. He said:

“I went up for Batman way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn’t get the job. I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton, I said, ‘You know I can’t understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.’ But there you go… the best man got the job.” Check out his interview in the clip above.

As we all know, the role went to Michael Keaton. He then went on to reprise the role for the sequel Batman Returns (1992) and he is heavily rumored to also star in the upcoming The Flash movie directed by Andy Muschietti.

But The Flash comes in 2023. For now the stage is Pierce Brosnan’s and as per the director of the Black Adam movie, Jaume Collet-Serra, he is a special star to direct. She recently sat down with Vanity Fair and said:

“You need a special actor to play, basically, a legend. Dr. Fate is a very powerful being, so you need someone like Pierce who can play powerful without it being overly done. He can do it in a very subtle way. I mean, he’s one of the coolest people in the world – he was James Bond! But as a person, he’s magnetic, so warm with such gravitas.”

You can catch Pierce Brosnan in a new avatar on 21 October when Black Adam thunders into theaters. Keep tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

