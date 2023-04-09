Dakota Johnson is quite a versatile actress when it comes to showing off her acting skills. However, she has always been very uptight about her relationships, but once she had opened up about her s*xuality, which had hinted at her alleged relationship with Cara Delevingne. Yes, that’s right. There were a lot of speculations and evidence that proved there might be a possibility that there was a romantic relationship between the two actresses.

Cara had come out as bis*xual back in 2015, and soon after, in 2017, Dakota had also revealed that she was exploring her s*xual preferences. Keep scrolling to read further.

Ever since Dakota Johnson talked about her s*xual preference in an interview, there were quite a lot of rumours and speculations that suggested a romantic relationship between Cara Delevingne and Dakota. Twitter was filled with pictures and glimpses of the two actresses enjoying their time together. Even though they never named each other or confirmed their relationship, netizens were quite sure of it.

Check out a post here:

Since Dakota Johnson is trending. This is her old pic with Cara Delevingne in 2016 to be your serotonin today. Your welcome. pic.twitter.com/tnoHSllwPD — kasur empuk (@smilingkrys) July 15, 2020

Now, coming back to the statement which had sparked rumours about Dakota and Cara, In 2017, in one such interview with Vogue, Dakota Johnson had shared, “I’ve been in a phase of my life where I’m attracted to young women coming to terms with their s*xuality. I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life, and it’s very fascinating to me.”

Later on in the interview, Dakota opened up about her separation from the model and Drowners singer Matthew Hitt, and said, “I don’t do casual very well, and my feelings, even the good ones, get so intense that they hurt.”

However, it was her this statement that made the fans believe she came out through the help of the interview. Dakota further, in the same interview, had said, “Can we make things really juicy? Can we say that I’m taking this time to explore my bis*xuality?”

Well, whatever happened between Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne, we don’t know, but the Fifty Shades of Grey actress is now in a happy relationship with musician Chris Martin. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

