Hollywood’s ace director James Cameron, who made the Terminator franchise iconic with its first two films, stepped back from the third part before Jonathan Mostow finally directed it with Arnold Schwarzenegger. In one of his earlier interviews, Cameron dropped a hint on how he secretly hoped the third part would fail.

Interestingly, Schwarzenegger, in an interview, had said that a part of Cameron wanted the movie to be a hit, and a part of him wanted it to be a dud at the box office. Read on for interesting details.

According to the publication Showbiz Cheatsheet, James Cameron once stated, “There was a small part of me that hoped it wasn’t good, but another part of me hoped it succeeded.” He added, “And it did. And I’m so glad it did. Jonathan’s made a really great movie. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s in great form. I really like what he’s done with it.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, in an interview before Cameron, spoke about what the director thought about Terminator 3, saying, “He has a part of him that wants the movie to succeed and a part of him that wants it to fail. He has mixed emotions because he started it, and I think this one time-wise, it didn’t work out, and he didn’t want to be part of it under those constraints that it has to be a summer movie 2003, and he has to do it.” Schwarzenegger added, “He doesn’t operate that way. I totally appreciate that.”

James Cameron once also claimed that he turned his back on the Terminator world when there was an early talk about the third film. “I’d evolved beyond it. I don’t regret that, but I have to live with the consequence, which is that I keep seeing it resurrected.”

The legendary filmmaker, however, added that he did not completely distance himself from the franchise. He extended his support to Terminator: Dark Fate, where he also served as a producer.

