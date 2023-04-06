Having been in the industry for decades now, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have found a solid support system in each other. The two met as kids back in the 1980s, and ever since, Matt and Ben have relied on one another as they navigate their journey to fame and stardom.

Ben and Matt pursued acting together and co-starred in the 1992 film School Ties. Their 1998 release Good Will Hunting got them their first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

While the tales of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck‘s friendship are not new, Matt has now opened up about how Ben’s presence in his life has helped him immensely.

Matt Damon, in the new issue of PEOPLE, said that his life would be unimaginably harder without Ben. “It’s been really helpful to check in with Ben throughout this whole surreal process over the last 25 years. I think the shock of becoming famous is so… I mean, that messed me up for a couple years,” the actor was quoted saying.

Matt Damon further added: “Because the whole world just starts to treat you differently. And so your subjective experience changes. It’s like somebody rewrites your code in the Matrix, but just your code.”

The actor opined that it’s been “really, really helpful” to fall back on Ben for overwhelming things. He said, “It’s like, ‘Oh, my whole experience has been altered in this really overwhelming way.’ And so to have somebody who I’ve known my whole life who I can be like, ‘Hey man, is this happening to you? Are you…?’ And to check in with him, it was really, really helpful. Stabilizing.”

Matt, on his part, returned the praise and also opened up about his bond with Ben’s dad, who passed away recently. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have now reunited for Air, the premiere of which was held recently. Apart from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the film stars Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis in pivotal roles.

