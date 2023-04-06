Emilia Clarke, who became an overnight sensation after her performance in Game of Thrones, has also been a part of many prestigious projects like Me Before You. However, now the British actress is all set to embark on her superhero journey with Marvel’s Secret Invasion, and recently, in a shared post, she reacted to her character announcement. Scroll below to read more!

There has been quite a lot of speculation regarding whom Emilia will play, and now it’s confirmed that she will take up Talos’ daughter G’iah’s character in Secret Invasion. The trailer of the series has been released and has already created a lot of buzzes, and now Clarke’s reaction to it has ignited it further.

While sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Emilia Clarke finally reacted on taking up the Marvel journey and wrote, “MARVEL BABY!!!!!! Couldn’t be prouder of this bada*s show, buckle up kids, it’s about to get real…. 😎🤌🙌.” Check out the post here:

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Emilia Clarke opened up about her character G’iah and how she has been portrayed in the film. She said, “It’s hardened her for sure. There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl. She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean?”

Nobody knew so far that Talos had a kid, and after a long time, they will be reunited. Even though Nick Fury helped the Talos family, there’s a lot of resentment as a lot has happened since then, as Emilia mentioned in that same interview.

Earlier this year, in another interview with Collider, Emilia talked about debuting in Marvel. An excerpt of her quote, “It’s mind-boggling. I’ve got to tell you, the way that those shows and films are created is mind-boggling. It’s like everyone at Marvel knows how to unlock the Rubik’s cube, and you couldn’t even possibly — I can’t do a Rubik’s Cube to save my damn life. I hope a lot of people can’t also. It’s like they have some secret thing, and it just works. It just works! I’ve tried to understand it, and I’ve tried to be like, ‘Okay, logically how is this, how do you guys, what’s the…?’ They’re drinking some water over there. I don’t know what it is. It’s fabulous.”

Well, it’s still not clear how G’iah fits in the Secret Invasion story, but rumours have it that she is a spy with powers. We can’t wait to see how Emilia Clarke takes up the journey of G’iah to another level. What about you? Let us know.

