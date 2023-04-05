While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship was like a paradise full of love, on the other hand, their divorce was quite messy. In 2019, they filed for divorce from each other and in 2022, they were finally declared single again. And for quite some time, rumours have been rife about Brad dating Ines de Ramon, but did they take their relationship to the next level? Is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor ready to move in with Ines? Keep reading!

Reports have been doing rounds that Brad has sold his mansion, which is filled with Angelina’s memories. Does this hint that Pitt is not ready to start living in with Ines?

Since November 2022, Brad Pitt seeing Ines de Ramon‘s reports has been doing rounds on social media. By the end of 2022, it was confirmed they were dating, and the couple was also spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this year. A close source of the couple revealed to ET that Brad loves how Ines is “chill” and that they are a “great match”. The insider further shared that the duo is “excited about where things are headed.”

However, recently, reports suggested that Brad Pitt has sold his mansion where he used to spend time with Angelina Jolie and their kids. TMZ stated that the Babylon actor is moving to Carmel, California and has no intention to buy a new home or stay with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Well, is he getting cold feet? We don’t know that!

For the unversed, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s separation news came in front of everyone, it had left us in shock. Later, the actor had talked about it and had asked for some privacy, “I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”

Well, what do you think is the reason that Brad Pitt does not want to move in with Ines de Ramon even after six years of separation from Angelina Jolie? Let us know!

