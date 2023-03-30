Brad Pitt is currently bidding adieu to his Los Angeles home that has been in his life for nearly the past three decades. The actor has reportedly found a buyer for his property and is selling his house for a whopping price. Scroll down for more details.

Pitt first moved into his massive mansion in 1994 after he bought it from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson for reportedly $1.7 million. Over the years, he purchased several adjacent plots and turned his home into a massive estate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, Pitt’s house – which is in the neighbourhood of Los Feliz, has a swimming pool, tennis court, skating rink, an enormous Koi pond, motorcycle garage, ballroom, skate park and a movie theatre. Brad Pitt used to live with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in his massive house in which they also raised their six kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Pitt and Jolie split up in 2016, following which the latter left the house with their kids.

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently legally fighting for their kids’ custody and their shared properties, including their Château Miraval estate in the South of France, the actor has decided to sell his house. As per a report by PEOPLE, the actor was trying to sell the 1.9-acre property for a whopping price of $40 million. The actor is reportedly looking for a smaller space to move into in the LA area.

While Pitt and Angelina Jolie both have moved on in their lives, they are allegedly dating other people. Pitt was recently rumoured to be dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon. On the other hand, Jolie was recently spotted with Billionaire Mayer De Rothschild and sparked dating rumours.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Daniel Radcliffe Once Revealed The Harry Potter Scene That Broke The Record For Maximum Number of Takes. Hint: It Also Features Hermoine & Ron

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News