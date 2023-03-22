Angelina Jolie is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood who has proved her worth as an actor, be it in an action-driven movie like Salt or a superhero film like Eternals. She is known for her acting skills and gorgeousness, and even won prestigious awards like the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for her performances. However, once in an interview, Angelina had shared some interesting insights while shooting The Bone Collector film. Read to know more!

In the 1999 film The Bone Collector, Jolie was seen with Denzel Washington. The actress portrayed Amelia Donaghy, a cop who was on a journey to search for a serial killer. However, the world-famous actress felt that while filming the movie, she had gone through a varied range of emotions that the character’s personality had interfered with her real-life personality as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report stated in Dark Horizons, in a throwback interview, Angelina Jolie had opened up about her experience on working on the film The Bone Collector and shared, “This one was less extreme but nearly drove me insane because she was so insane inside. Sometimes with the extreme ones, you’re a character so you are free; this one was like: Be yourself, let those tears fall, be simple, and be still. You can’t hide. Sometimes it can be harder. It was really lonely and I went a bit nuts.”

Further going in the conversation, Angelina Jolie mentioned how she had a dilemma on reprising the role, “From the beginning, I felt as if I was not capable of doing this, of leading a film and being responsible for this, of physically handling this, of saving a life and going in there and being a cop. It was just all those things by yourself: Am I good enough, am I worth anything, really, on a spiritual deep level? You start to get into those things and this is what she had to go through, and then get through it”

But while talking about her experiences, Jolie even added that she had the best s*x in this film which was with Denzel Washington. She shared, “Of course, it’s more than that. What’s fascinating are the journeys these two characters undertake, and the deep relationship that evolves between them. The best s*x I ever had was in this movie. It was great seducing someone with your mind, a huge turn-on.”

Well, after this controversial statement, Angelina Jolie had often hit the headlines. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez’s Breathtaking Pictures In A Wedding Gown From The Sets of Her Show Is Crashing The Internet Netizens Feel Sorry For Justin Bieber’s Loss: “Justin Punching The Air Right Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News