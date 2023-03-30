Britney Spears has been living life to the fullest ever since her conservatorship ended and often makes the headlines whenever she shares clips from the same. The 41-year-old singer – who recently left nothing to the imagination in a silky nightgown and her favourite lace veil, is now on the beach soaking in the sun and making the most of the bright weather.

The ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ singer took to social media a couple of hours ago and shared a video of herself seductively writhing around in the sand and playfully splashing in the water. Scroll below to check out the video and know all about her look.

Talking to Instagram about 4 hours ago, Britney Spears shared the sultry video on Instagram with no caption but the remix version of Jhayco, J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s No Me Conoce playing. The video sees the ‘Toxic’ singer dressed in nothing but skimpy swimwear as she enjoys the sun, sand and sea.

Consisting of an itsy-bitsy neon green bikini top and leopard-printed bikini bottoms, Britney Spears completed her look with gold-rimmed dark sunglasses. In the video, the controversial singer can be seen seductively writhing around in the sand as the waves crash on her. While she playfully splashed in the water, we also see her strike a number of sexy poses in the sand, flaunting her figure – which, even at 41, can make young girls conscious.

As for the styling, Britney let her damp blond locks run wild and opted for a minimal- almost no makeup look. And she looked stunning.

Check out Britney Spears’ sultry beach video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

What are your thoughts about this video of Britney Spears? While the singer has kept the comment section of her post locked, feel free to drop your views in our section.

Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

