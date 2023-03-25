



Britney Spears is a name that makes the headlines regularly because of her social media post and what she wears & says in them. The pop star – who was under a conservatorship for nearly 13 years, has 41.8 million followers on Instagram and keeps them up-to-date with everything happening in her life by sharing regular updates.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Spears took to the media-sharing platform and shared a few more images. These pictures showed her dressed in an ensemble exposing her b**bs and n*pples. Scroll below to check out her post.

Advertisement

Taking to her official Instagram account a couple of hours ago, Britney Spears shared pictures of herself modelling a silky nightgown and her favourite lace veil. With the pictures of the outfit – which leaves nothing to the imagination, the ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ singer wrote in the caption, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious … you know Mary Poppins !!!”

In the first photo, Britney Spears smoulders as she stares into the camera as her blonde locks frame her face and shields the audience from seeing her b**bs. While she poses with her hands clutching her stomach, she completes the look with her veil. The second image has her hair covering just one side of her chest – exposing the assets of the other for the world to see. The post had its comments off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

Recently, Spears took to social media and shared a lengthy post regarding her ‘complex medical issues.’ Slamming people for cooking up such stories, she wrote, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died. I mean at some point enough is enough! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well. I’m honestly not surprised at all… Again doing the best I can !!!”

Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, also recently slammed her nearly 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: “Jennifer Lopez Never Apologised,” Complaints Jane Fonda For JLo Cutting Open Her Eye While Slapping With An Enormous Diamond Ring For A Scene

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News