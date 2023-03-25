Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow is mostly known for playing Pepper Potts in Iron Man movies as his P.A first and then his wife opposite Robert Downey Jr. But apart from her acting skills, Gwyneth is also known for being too candid and talking freely. Once Gwyneth had joined Hailey Bieber on her chat show ‘Who’s In My Bathroom’, and for some weird reason, Gwyneth had made a nasty joke about her father, which we are sure had left the supermodel scarred! Wondering what that joke might be? Keep scrolling!

Gwyneth has never shied away from speaking her mind, and for that, she has often faced quite a backlash from the netizens, but that never stopped her. She is one of the fierce and strong actresses in Hollywood. Her character as Pepper Potts will always be iconic!

Now, coming back to the throwback chat session with Hailey Bieber. In one of the episodes of ‘Who’s In My Bathroom’ on her YouTube channel, Gwyneth Paltrow had arrived, and while talking about Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, Gwyneth had revealed that she knows Stephen from back in the day and they get along quite well. To that, Hailey had mentioned, ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!'”

However, amidst this conversation, Gwyneth Paltrow suddenly cracked a nasty joke about Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin and said, “That would be bad. Or if I, like, f*cked your dad in the bathroom.” And well, just like that the conversation had taken a whirly turn! Haha.

After this, Hailey had tried to nullify the situation by going along with the joke and said, “I’ve had that happen to me actually. I don’t know if he even knows that I know that. But I’ve had that happen.” To that, Gwyneth further clarified, “I didn’t, I didn’t.” Well, clearly from Hailey’s face it was clear she was quite in shock as she sighed, “Well, that’s good to know.”

Check out the full conversation here:

The internet was left in splits after listening to Gwyneth’s impromptu joke about Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin. What do you think about this? Let us know!

