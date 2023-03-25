Selena Gomez is currently dominating the headlines and was reportedly spotted kissing ex-One Directioner Zayn Malik in NYC last night. Their pictures are going viral on social media, with her fans having a meltdown at this huge news. A while ago, Sel was in the news for her relationship with The Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart, and while that romance didn’t materialise, fans are totally going gaga over Zayn and Selena and reacting to it on Instagram while also mentioning Chris Evans in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Before Sel, Zayn was in a relationship with Gigi Hadid, and the singer shares a daughter with Victoria’s Secret model. Their separation came as a shock to all their fans who really rooted for the ex-couple. And while Gigi is currently in a whirlwind alleged romance with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Sel & Zayn’s pictures are definitely causing a stir among the fans worldwide.

Reportedly Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted kissing in NYC and had dinner together. Later, while posing for the pictures with the fans, Zayn can be seen holding Sel’s handbag, and he’s such a gentleman.

E!News shared the news on their Instagram handle, and fans are going gaga in the comments section, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Reacting to the post on social media, a user commented, “I miss the days she was rumored to be dating Chris Evans 😂😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “They would make a nice couple, they are both so cute 😍”

A third user commented, “They’d be such a power couple I totally ship em👏🔥”

A fourth user commented, “This is a dream come true😄”

Take a look at Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s outing pictures from last night:

that's not Selena n Zayn.. just 2 ppl walking in different directions lmao 😭 pic.twitter.com/dHmnR8aHiY — kavi (@sugarboooh) March 24, 2023

ZAYN HOLDING SELENA’s BAG?? WHAT A KING pic.twitter.com/UbaR5Dd6ih — ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) March 24, 2023

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez seen leaving the same NYC restaurant moments apart. pic.twitter.com/NKGdTeu98u — Pop Base (@PoeBase) March 24, 2023

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez, spotted kissing Zayn Malik in NYC last night? Tell us in the space below.

