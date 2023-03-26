Angelina Jolie recently was spotted with billionaire environmentalist and activist Mayer De Rothschild on a lunch date looking all glamorous, and her fans can’t unsee their chemistry in these papped pictures. This makes us wonder whether she has finally moved on from her ex-husband Brad Pitt or not. Was this date a business purpose, or was it just for their own pleasure? Keep on reading to know what happened.

Angelina had tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2014, and after being in marital bliss for 5 years, they had parted ways in 2019. Angie even filed a divorce case against Brad, which they have been fighting since then. The ex-couple has six children together.

Now, coming back to the recent reports about Angelina Jolie, the Eternal actress was spotted with billionaire activist Mayer De Rothschild after having a 3-hour lunch date – as reported by Page Six. Well, it’s quite rightly said that when you are in good company, time doesn’t come into your mind. The pictures have been all over Twitter, and Angie fans have been going crazy. Even though we don’t know whether the meeting was business related or for their pleasure, we hope it heads somewhere. *wink!* Angelina’s rep has also not answered on the same.

For the outing, Angeline Jolie opted for a chic black summer dress with cut-out detailing, which she paired with black sunnies and pump heels, looking absolutely gorgeous as ever, flashing her million-dollar smile while talking to Mayer De Rothschild. On the other hand, the handsome billionaire wore navy blue trousers, a grey t-shirt, along with black loafers.

As soon as the pictures hit the Twitter, Angelina Jolie fans couldn’t stop shipping her with Mayer. One of them wrote, “Well, this weekend couldn’t start any better I see you, Angie.”

A few even compared Mayer De Rothschild with Brad Pitt and pointing at Angeline’s choice, one penned, “He looks Brad’ley…Brad’ish. She has a type.”

One commented, “He’s far better than Pitt.”

Another one wrote, “Br*d is shaking.”

One of the comments can be read, “Great news! Love seeing her out and about And Happy!”

Well, Angelina Jolie herself is also an activist, so this pair-up with Mayer Rothschild might truly head towards something concrete. Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

